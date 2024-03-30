Vote for INDIA bloc for democracy, social justice: TN CM Stalin to people

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and appealed to people here to vote for the INDIA bloc if they want democracy and social justice to prevail in the country.

Flaying Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Stalin said that if her claim of not having enough money to contest the Lok Sabha polls was true, the question is what happened to the fund the BJP received through electoral bonds.

"Madam, if you want to contest the polls, you should meet the people and should toil hard for people's welfare. Since you know the result that the people will not vote for you, you have decided not to contest," he said.

At a recent event in New Delhi, Sitharaman had commented that she declined the offer of the BJP to contest elections, pleading that she did not have the "kind of funds" required for the fighting the Lok Sabha polls.

Canvassing votes for the DMK's Dharmapuri candidate A Mani and Congress nominee for the Krishnagiri constituency Gopinath, Stalin said people should vote for the INDIA bloc to ensure democracy and social justice prevail in the country.

"Will you do it? Are you ready to vote for INDIA (bloc)?" he asked while addressing an election rally here.

"The forthcoming election is an important election in the history of India. It is time to send the BJP which is ruling at the Centre packing," he said, amid applause from the public.

"BJP wants to divide people based on caste, religion, language," he alleged.

Targeting Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader S Ramadoss for forging an alliance with the BJP for the April 19 polls in Tamil Nadu, he said what is the secret behind his decision to join the saffron party which is against social justice and democracy.

"BJP has never endorsed the policies of the PMK in the past and despite knowing it, what is the reason for him (S Ramadoss) to join that party?" he asked.

Reiterating his party's long-time demand for a nationwide caste-based census, Stalin said it is the central government which has the rights to conduct caste-based census across the country.

"A state government would be able to conduct a caste-based survey and not a census like the Union government," he explained.

The DMK president also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to take away the rights of states despite him being a chief minister of Gujarat for 12 years.

"He served Gujarat as the chief minister for 12 years and after becoming the prime minister, he wants to take away the rights of the states," Stalin alleged.

Staling said Modi had increased the prices of cooking gas and fuel prices and reduced the rates recently in view of the forthcoming polls.

Stalin later listed out the schemes launched by his party-led government for the welfare of the people in the region.