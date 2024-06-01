Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Early exit polls predicts majority for BJP-led NDA in LS elections

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance

BJP,BJP logo
A supporter during the nomination rally of BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu for Lok Sabha elections, in Amritsar, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 7:44 PM IST
Early exit polls predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA, with the ruling alliance projected to open its account in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and sweep Karnataka.

The Republic TV-P Marq poll claimed that the ruling alliance will win up to 359 seats and the opposition INDIA bloc will bag 154 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The Republic TV-Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to the NDA and 118-133 seats to the opposition.
 

The Jan Ki Baat poll gave 362-392 seats to the ruling NDA and 141-161 to the opposition alliance.

However, several other exit polls, including those from Axis My India and Today's Chanakya, were yet to forecast the full results by 7.15 pm.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

