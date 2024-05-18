Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / We will go to BJP HQ on Sun, says Delhi CM; dares PM to arrest AAP leaders

We will go to BJP HQ on Sun, says Delhi CM; dares PM to arrest AAP leaders

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, however, asserted that his party could not be crushed by sending its leaders to jail

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 6:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on March 19 "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail".

The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, he claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party's parliamentarian Swati Maliwal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, however, asserted that his party could not be crushed by sending its leaders to jail.
 

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail, he said, "I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail."

"The AAP is an idea. For as many AAP leaders you jail, the country would produce leaders a hundred times more," Kejriwal said.

He claimed that the AAP's "fault" was that its government in Delhi built good schools, set up Mohalla Clinics, provided free treatment and ensured free round-the-clock power supply in the city which the BJP could not do.

Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.

Also Read

Over 15 million eligible to vote in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections on May 25

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 10: Movie gets big boost on weekend

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

Elections 2024: ECI receives 200 complaints on code violations; acts on 169

National Voters' Day: Your dreams are my resolve, Modi's message to youth

Manoj Tiwari attacks me as people no longer not accepting him: Kanhaiya

LS polls: Inducements worth Rs 8,889 crore seized; drugs contribute 45%

Modi's 'dhakad' govt brought down wall of Article 370: PM in Ambala

INDIA bloc will win LS polls, BJP will not even cross 200 seats: Mamata

LS polls: 1,409 voters use home voting facility on second day in Delhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalLok Sabha electionsBJPAAPAAP government

First Published: May 18 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story