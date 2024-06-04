West Bengal elections result 2024: Who is winning and who is trailing?

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in 30 of the 42 constituencies in West Bengal, according to early trends in 2024 Lok Sabha election results , signalling a positive result for the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Early trends show that in a battle for poll supremacy, TMC’s star candidate and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan is leading by a slender margin of 618 votes over his nearest rival, Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The former cricketer, who was initially trailing at number three position in the seat during the initial hours of counting, picked up his numbers as the day progressed and surged ahead of both Chowdhury and BJP’s Nirmal Kumar Saha.

BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former Calcutta High Court judge, was leading in the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. Early trends show that the former judge is ahead of Trinamool Congress candidate Debangshu Bhattacharya by a vote margin of 6,317.

The early trends of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections indicate that TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee is leading over his nearest rival BJP’s Abhijit Das 268,556 votes in the Diamond Harbour constituency. Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary and nephew of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, is a two-time MP from the seat.

West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, amidst incidents of violence that marred the election process.

Several heavyweight candidates, including TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, sitting MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sougata Roy, and Mala Roy, former Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri of the BJP, and senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty are in the fray.

What did the exit polls predict about West Bengal for 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Notably, the Opposition alliance of non BJP parties, INDIA bloc, in which Congress and the TMC are also partners, could not reach a consensus on the seat sharing deal in Bengal.

India Today-Axis My India predicted that the BJP will win 26-31 seats, while the TMC will get around 11-14.