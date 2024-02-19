Will not join Rahul's Yatra till seat sharing is finalised: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that his party will not join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Amethi and -Raebareli until seat-sharing is finalised for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

In an interview with ANI, Yadav said, "Talks are currently underway, with lists exchanged between the two parties. Once the seat distribution is settled, the Samajwadi Party will actively participate in their Nyaya Yatra."

READ: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumes from Pratapgarh According to a report by NDTV, the SP proposed to allocate 15 out of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress for the upcoming elections. The party has also insisted that Congress not field candidates in any other constituencies as part of the alliance. This move comes after the Congress faced setbacks in the state during the 2019 elections, securing only one seat (Raebareli), while Rahul Gandhi himself lost in Amethi to Smriti Irani.

While negotiations involving Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have taken place, a conclusive agreement on seat-sharing is yet to be reached. According to a report by India Today, although the number and allocation of seats have already been agreed upon, Rahul Gandhi has insisted on specific constituencies, which may account for the delays.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spearheaded by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, is set to resume from Prayagraj on Sunday.





READ: People must be careful of rumours: Mayawati as she rejects alliance reports The yatra, spanning from east to west across 15 states, aims to cover a distance of 6,700 km, advocating the message of 'nyay' (justice) while engaging with people from diverse backgrounds along the route.

Earlier this month, Akhilesh Yadav had accepted an invitation from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to join the yatra, expressing his intention to participate either in Amethi or Raebareli once the seat-sharing issue is resolved.

