Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / 'X' takes down Karnataka BJP's animated clip on Muslim quota after EC prod

'X' takes down Karnataka BJP's animated clip on Muslim quota after EC prod

In a letter to the nodal officer of 'X', the EC took exception to the non-compliance of the directive of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the social media platform for taking down the video

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Social media platform 'X' has taken down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP related to the row over reservation for the Muslim community after an Election Commission direction.

The poll panel on Tuesday directed the microblogging site to "immediately" take down the video.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a letter to the nodal officer of 'X', the EC took exception to the non-compliance of the directive of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the social media platform for taking down the video.
 

EC officials on Wednesday said after the fresh directive to 'X', it has taken down the controversial video from its site.

The Karnataka Congress had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, accusing the BJP of promoting enmity and hatred between the Muslim and the SC/ST communities.

The complaint pertains to the animated video shared by the Karnataka BJP, which has caricatures of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The cartoon shows the leaders putting an egg marked 'Muslim' on a bird's nest and after it hatches, Gandhi feeds 'funds' to the 'Muslim' hatchling while others strive for it. The 'Muslim' hatchling grows as a result and kicks the three others -- SC, ST and OBC -- out as Gandhi and Siddaramaiah laugh.

Also Read

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

Remembering India's first general election: Challenges, triumphs, and more

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

Amid pushback, Sam Pitroda resigns as chairman of Indian Overseas Congress

EC orders repolling at 4 booths in Betul on May 10 after EVMs damaged

People will vote to end BJP's 'dictatorship, atrocities', says Atishi

LS polls: Temple narrative not a guarantee for victory in Odisha elections

Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew, now sacked as her political heir?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsKarnatakamuslim quota billTwitter

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story