Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM Chouhan

Rahul Gandhi running 'Jhooth Ki Dukaan', says MP CM Chouhan

Chouhan said Gandhi should answer as to why the Congress snatched the rights of tribal women and made farmers defaulters by not waiving their loans

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 9:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who talks about Mohabbat Ki Dukaan (shop of love), actually runs Jhooth Ki Dukaan (shop of lies). Chouhan, in a statement, said Gandhi, while addressing a gathering in the poll-bound state, only dished out lies. Earlier in the day, the Congress MP addressed a rally at Beohari in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls will be held on November 17. "Rahul Gandhi talks about 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' but actually he runs 'Jhooth KI Dukaan' and he lied at the rally also," Chouhan said. The CM said Gandhi, at the gathering, was actually counting "dark deeds" done by Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan because every section of society in Madhya Pradesh is happy due to welfare programmes and development works of the BJP government in the last nearly two decades. The Congress MP had promised a farm loan waiver during the 2018 elections in MP and vowed to remove his party's chief minister within ten days if the assurance was not fulfilled, said the BJP leader. But neither the Congress government waived farm loans nor the party changed its Chief Minister (Kamal Nath, who was in office from December 2018 to March 2020), he said. On the contrary, the Congress government, during its 15-month rule, stopped the diet grant of Rs 1,000 each to women of Baiga, Bharia and Saharia tribes, Chouhan alleged. Despite this, Gandhi is talking about development of tribals, he said.

Chouhan said Gandhi should answer as to why the Congress snatched the rights of tribal women and made farmers defaulters by not waiving their loans. The Congress had also made a bogus promise of giving an unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 to youths, said the CM, adding Gandhi should seek apology for his lies.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Cong's 'mohabbat ki dukaan' video as online battle for 2024 hots up

Congress to announce candidates for MP polls after Pitru Paksha: Kamal Nath

Mayawati's BSP to ally with Gondwana party in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

MP people will remove Shivraj Chouhan: Kamal Nath on upcoming polls

Around 64,000 polling stations set up in Madhya Pradesh for assembly polls

MP CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni as BJP releases 4th list of candidates

Topics :Rahul GandhiShivraj Singh ChouhanCongressMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsBJP

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story