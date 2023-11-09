Shivraj slams Nitish Kumar's remark; says he has no right to be CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that he no longer has any right to be the chief minister.

"Nitish Kumar now has no right to be Chief Minister. A person who insults women like this has no right to be a CM. He should leave the position, apologising won't work," CM Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chouhan also slammed the INDIA bloc for not criticising Nitish Kumar for his remarks on birth control.

"This is not an alliance; it is like a pool of quicksand. Different people are saying different things. They will destroy the country. There is no harmony and coordination between them. There is a lot of fighting going on among them," he said.

On Tuesday, speaking on the floor of the Bihar Assembly, Nitish Kumar said women should be educated as it would enable them to avoid sexual intercourse resulting in pregnancy.

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers [of births] are coming down...You, journalists also understand it well. Earlier it [fertility rate] was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon, we will reach 2," Kumar said.



A day later, Kumar apologised for his remarks in the Assembly. "I apologise, and I take back my words," he told reporters after BJP legislators did not allow him to enter the Legislative Assembly.