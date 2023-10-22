They've turned Madhya Pradesh into 'Choupat' state: Kamal Nath attacks BJP

Ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, Congress leader Kamalnath on Sunday launched attack on the Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, stating that they have turned the state into a "Choupat" (destroyed) one.

"They have turned Madhya Pradesh into a 'Choupat' state. People from every section of society are distressed here. The economy is 'Choupat', and the health facilities are 'Choupat' here. Be it educational facilities or agriculture, everything is ruined", Kamalnath said while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni.

"When I look at the youths, I feel worried. They are the future of this state. If their future is in the dark, so is the future of our state. I want to tell you that your future is in your hands. The election which is going to be held on November 17, is not about a candidate or a party, rather it belongs to the future of Madhya Pradesh", he added.

Further, taking a jibe at the central government, the Congress leader said, "Our country is loaded with diversity. Our culture is based upon 'amicable relationships'. But the culture is now being attacked. Look at Manipur, what happened there? Our culture is endangered".

"The constitution created by Baba Saheb Ambedkar is famous across the globe. But what happens if it goes into the wrong hands?" Kamalnath added.

Taking potshots at CM Shivraj Chouhan, Kamalnath, he said, "They have made a history of corruption. People now shout, 'Give money, get your work done'. Now, Shivraj ji (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) will come here and make announcements. His 'announcement machine is running swiftly, so is his 'lies machine'".

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to hold elections this year. The state is scheduled to vote on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3.

Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The Kamal Nath government collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP. Subsequently, the BJP formed the government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking office as Chief Minister.

