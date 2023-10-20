Some people doing tantric rituals to win polls: Shivraj's dig at Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that some people are resorting to using tantrik (occultist) ritual to gain victory in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

His statement comes after a viral video surfaced on social media platforms, purportedly showing a tantrik performing rituals with various items like lemons, flowers, and occult paraphernalia in front of a picture of veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath

"This ritual is being conducted to ensure Kamal Nath becomes the chief minister,” Bhayyu Maharaj, a tantrik from Ujjain, was quoted as saying by India Today.

Responding to this, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said, "If someone wants to engage in worship or spiritual practices, they should conduct it in a pure and virtuous manner. I am surprised to see that they are resorting to occult rituals."

Further hitting out at the Congress party, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “We are reaching out to the people and informing them about our work, while some people are doing tantrik kriya at a crematorium. Is this democracy? In a democracy, the public is worshipped. It is the way to win people's faith, serve them."

“We have done all this work and on that basis, we are seeking votes. You are doing tantrik kriya in the crematorium, will your action help the country or the state and its people?" Chouhan further asked.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls on November 17. The election would be conducted in a single phase and the counting would be done on December 3.