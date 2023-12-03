Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 9:30 am?

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections results 2023: The counting in the state began at 8 am on Sunday. Here's how the trends look at 9:30 am

The counting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023 began at 8 am on Sunday. The state is likely to have a two-way battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress. Polling in the single-phase elections on November 17, saw an impressive turnout of 77.82 per cent, surpassing the 2018 voting percentage of 75.63 per cent. The ruling BJP, in power in the state for most of the last two decades, is facing a challenge from the Congress.

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023: Who is leading at 9:30 am?

According to TV reports, the trends for 227 seats out of the total 230 are out. BJP was leading on 128 seats, followed by 99 of Congress. To win the state, a party or coalition needs to win 116 seats.

According to the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP was leading on 13 seats followed by Congress on 2 seats. 

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023: Politicians to watch out for

In Madhya Pradesh, political bigwigs in the fray are Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath.

Besides CM Chouhan (from Budhni seat) and state Congress president Nath (Chhindwara), Sunday's counting of votes will also decide the fate of three BJP Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, who also contested.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and three Lok Sabha MPs of the BJP, Rakesh Singh, Ganesh Singh and Riti Pathak, were also in the fray.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) also fielded their candidates.

Of the 230 seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 35 for Scheduled Castes.

