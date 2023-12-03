Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Assembly election result 2023: The results for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana will be declared today by the ECI

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 07:50 AM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will declare the Assembly election results for the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, today. The result for Mizoram will be declared on Monday, 4 December.

Rajasthan Assembly elections were held in a single phase on November 25. The votes were cast for 199 out of 200 seats. Election on one seat was cancelled due to the death of a candidate. Of the 52.6 million registered voters in Rajasthan, 74.13 per cent cast their ballots to decide the fate of 1,875 candidates in the state. 

Madhya Pradesh voted in a single phase on November 17 for 230 Assembly seats. The state witnessed a direct contest between Congress and BJP. It remains to be seen if the Congress can topple the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state.


Telangana Assembly elections were held on November 30 for all the 119 constituencies in the state. Telangana has been ruled by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) since the separation of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014.


Chhattisgarh went to polls in two phases, on November 7 and 17 for 90 Assembly seats, pitting the incumbent Congress government of Bhupesh Baghel against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which just had its first complete term in Opposition in the state.


When and where to watch Assembly election result

The election results 2023 for all four states can be watched live on the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at eci.gov.in. The results will be available on the website in real-time.

You can also get important updates on the Assembly Election Results 2023 at Business Standard.

 

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 07:48 AM IST

