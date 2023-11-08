Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / MP election LIVE: Congress prez is controlled by a remote, says PM Modi
LiveNew Update

MP election LIVE: Congress prez is controlled by a remote, says PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates of Madhya Pradesh elections 2023 here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
: Ramping up his electioneering for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a meeting in Damoh on Wednesday before holding rallies in Guna and Morena in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is considered to be the bastion of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.   
Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also address rallies in Ujjain, Devas, Indore in the crucial Malwa region today.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath launched a scathing attack at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government and said that there has been widespread corruption in the state under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s rule while asserting that Congress has faith in the voters that they will safeguard the future of the state.
Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

Former MLA and BJP leader Madan Kushwaha on Tuesday joined Congress party ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Kushwaha took the membership of the party in the presence of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a meeting in Damoh today. He will then hold rallies in Guna and Morena in the Gwalior-Chambal region, considered to be the bastion of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
 
A day before, he addressed a public rally  in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi.
First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

