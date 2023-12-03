MP Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: BJP now ahead on 148 seats

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result LIVE: Early trends suggest that BJP is set to make a comeback in the state. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Kamal Nath and BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya, all the big names were leading from their respective seats. The counting of votes in elections to the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly began Sunday morning, a poll official said. The counting process began at 8 am and postal ballots will be counted for the first half an hour, the official said. Polling in the single-phase elections on November 17 saw an impressive turnout of 77.82 per cent, surpassing the 2018 voting percentage of 75.63 per cent, state Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said. In last month's elections, 77.15 per cent polling was recorded through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the remaining through postal ballots, he said. The ruling BJP, in power in the state for most of the last two decades, is facing a challenge from the Congress. The state electorate voted for 2,533 candidates in 230 constituencies. The counting of votes for all Assembly seats began at 8 am at 52 district headquarters amid tight security. Altogether 692 tables have been placed for the counting of postal ballots in all districts, while 4,369 tables have been set up to place the EVMs, Rajan said. Rajan said postal ballots will be counted between 8 am and 8.30 am, after which the counting of votes through EVMs will begin in the presence of officials and political parties' authorised agents. Soon after the postal ballots are counted, its result will be declared candidate-wise by the officials concerned and the exercise will be followed after the completion of each round of counting, he said. At 26, Jhabua seat will see the highest number of counting rounds, while the lowest number of 12 rounds will be held in Sevda constituency in Datia district, he said.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: BJP set to return to power?
BJP is making strong gains in Madhya Pradesh as it is leading on 150 seats. Indian National Congress is trailing with 69 seats. Other parties are ahead on 3 seats.
10:54 AM
I had said BJP will get a comfortable majority: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh
As BJP leads in the early trends on the Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023, CM Shivraj Chouhan on Sunday said, "I had said BJP will get a comfortable majority and we are getting it."
10:51 AM
MP Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: Kailash Vijaywargiya leading from Indore-1
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya is leading from Indore-1 by 8,179 votes. He is being followed by Congress party's Sanjay Shukla.
10:46 AM
MP Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: BJP now ahead on 148 seats
According to the ECI website, BJP is now leading on 148 seats followed by Congress on 60 seats. BSP, GGP and PHJSP are leading on 1 seat each.
10:40 AM
MP Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: Party-wise vote share as of 10:30 am
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: According to ECI, BJP has the highest vote share of 48.93 per cent. Congress follows with a vote share of 40.12 per cent. BSP's vote share is 2.83 per cent and SP's share of 0.34 per cent.
AAP's vote share is 0.45 per cent and others have a vote share of 6.07 per cent.
Interestingly, NOTA's vota share is 1.04 per cent.
10:34 AM
MP Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: BJP surges ahead, now leading on 137 seats
According to the ECI website, BJP is surging ahead of Congress in counting. BJP is ahead of the halfway mark of 116 seats and is currently leading on 137 seats.
Congress is leading on 57 seats followed by other parties on 3 seats.
10:23 AM
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023 LIVE: Congress will get 130 plus seats, says Digvijay Singh
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election result 2023: With initial trends showing that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on seven seats and Congress on one seat in Madhya Pradesh, Senior Congress leader and two-time Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Sunday took a jibe at the incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that good days of the BJP leader have "come to an end".
Singh said that his party will get over 130 seats.
10:20 AM
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: Kamal Nath leads from Chhindwara
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: Former CM Kamal Nath is leading from Chhindwara constituency. He is being followed by Vivek Bunty Sahu of the BJP.
10:05 AM
Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel leading from Narsingpur
MP Assembly election results LIVE 2023: Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries of India Prahlad Singh Patel is leading from Narsingpur. He is being followed by Lakhan Singh Patel of the Congress.
10:01 AM
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar leading from Dimani
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023 LIVE: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is leading from Dimani, according to ECI. BSP's Balveer Singh Dandotiya is on the second place.
9:59 AM
BJP's Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste trailing from Niwas
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections results 2023 LIVE: BJP's Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste is trailing from Niwas. Chainsingh Warkade of Congress is leading from the seats.
9:51 AM
Madhya Pradesh Assembly LIVE elections results 2023: BJP leading on 73 seats, INC on 28
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections results 2023: According to the data on ECI's website, BJP was leading on 73 seats. Congress was following on 28 seats and Bharat Adivasi Party was leading on 1 seat.
TV reports, however, suggest that BJP is leading on 129 seats and Congress on 98. Other parties were leading on 1 seat.
9:47 AM
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections results 2023: CM Chouhan congratulates all BJP candidates
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to extend his "hearty congratulations" to all candidates contesting on BJP tickets.
"Today the results of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are coming and I am confident that with the blessings of the people and the able leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government again with full majority," he wrote.
'भारत माता की जय, जनता जनार्दन की जय'
आज मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे आ रहे हैं और मुझे विश्वास है कि जनता के आशीर्वाद व आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कुशल नेतृत्व में भारतीय जनता पार्टी पूर्ण बहुमत के साथ फिर सरकार बनाने जा रही है।
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections results 2023: Scindia says BJP will come back with 'absolute majority'
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections results 2023: According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP was leading on 48 seats followed by Congress on 12. Other parties were also ahead on one seat.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will not return with a majority, but "with an absolute majority".
He was speaking to reporters on counting day of the Madhya Pradesh elections.
According to the ECI data CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from Budhni constituency.
In Chhindwara, Kamal Nath, the former CM of the state, is leading.
9:28 AM
BJP crosses halfway mark, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan leading from Budhni
Madhya Pradesh assembly elections results 2023: BJP has crossed the halfway mark in the state. Trends show that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading from Budhni.
9:16 AM
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: BJP leading on 125 seats
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023 LIVE: According to TV reports, BJP is leading on 125 seats and Congress on 89 seats. Other parties are leading on one seat.
8:55 AM
Madhya Pradesh Assembly election LIVE: Early trends show BJP leading
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2023 results: According to early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in the counting. BJP was leading in 103 seats and Congress was leading in 63 seats. While no data was forthcoming from the Election Commission, as per data available with a leading TV channel.
8:35 AM
Madhya Pradesh elections: Brick-wall secured EVM strong room opened at a counting centre in Morena
8:34 AM
Madhya Pradesh elections: Counting begins
Boxes for counting of postal ballots opened at a counting centre in Chhatarpur.