MP: Probe begins into scuffle between Cong, BJP supporters in Jabalpur

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have claimed that their party workers were allegedly attacked by Congress party workers in the late hours of Friday after polling in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

Police said action will be taken after an investigation.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Aditya Pratap Singh, Superintendent of Police Jabalpur said, "According to information, a scuffle broke out between the two candidates. The police are investigating the matter. Action will be taken based on the evidence."

On being asked if BJP candidate Anchal Sonkar was injured in the scuffle, Jabalpur SP said that only after a thorough investigation, action will be taken based on the evidence in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh police has registered a case against BJP candidate Arvind Pateriya and his supporters in connection with the killing of a Congress worker in Chhatarpur district.

Pateriya was in the fray from the Rajnagar assembly seat in the district. The FIR was registered following the complaint of Congress candidate from the seat Vikram Singh.

Polling for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh for all 230 seats concluded on Friday and the state saw a polling percentage of 76.22 per cent.

The state surpassed the polling percentage of the 2018 assembly polls when it saw 74.97 per cent polling.

Seoni district recorded the highest polling percentage of 85.68 per cent while in the state capital Bhopal, the voting percentage was 66 per cent.

Voting for assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 am on Friday. The election will decide the electoral fate of over 2,500 candidates including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and former Congress Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The assembly polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both the BJP and Congress for various reasons.

The counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with that in Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram, will be done on December 3.