People have decided to give Shivraj Chouhan a warm farewell: Kamal Nath

Dubbing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'thagraj' (king of cheats), Kamal Nath alleged the latter had deceived the people of the state in his 18-year rule

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
The Congress' chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, on Wednesday slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying that people have decided to bid him farewell.

"Wherever I go, I see that people have decided to give Shivraj a warm farewell. Shivraj Singh's 22,000 announcements... and in the last five months, his announcement machine has been running at double speed. The battery of the announcement machine is going to run out soon," Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.


Earlier on Monday, Kamal Nath hit out at the Shivraj-led government, saying that the level of corruption was such under BJP rule in the state that even people owning 50 acres of land can get themselves onto the 'below poverty line' (BPL) list by paying bribes.

Dubbing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'thagraj' (king of cheats), Nath alleged the latter had deceived the state's people in his 18-year rule.

"A system of corruption has been created in the state. Give money and get work done. Yesterday, I was in Raisen and Vidisha. I was told corruption has reached to such an extent that even if a person owns 50 acres of land, he can get his name added to the BPL list by paying money," Nath said.

"Be it education, health or investment, they [BJP] have ruined everything. They have made Madhya Pradesh 'chaupat' [rundown/tattered] state. There are about one crore unemployed youths in the state," he said, adding Chouhan was only making false announcements.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

