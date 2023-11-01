close
Sensex (-0.36%)
63644.47 -230.46
Nifty (-0.22%)
19037.95 -41.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.55%)
5849.85 + 31.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.03%)
38866.20 -10.75
Nifty Bank (-0.42%)
42665.25 -180.70
Heatmap

People have decided to give Shivraj Chouhan a warm farewell: Kamal Nath

Dubbing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'thagraj' (king of cheats), Kamal Nath alleged the latter had deceived the people of the state in his 18-year rule

Image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Gave inflation, corruption and unemployment: Kamal Nath's jibe at Chouhan

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Shivraj Chouhan slams Kamal Nath, says 'he defames Madhya Pradesh'

Kamal Nath's son sends out invite for father's oath-taking as MP CM

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Here's the full list of BJP candidates

BJP announces 2 more candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

Topics : Kamal Nath Congress Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh govt Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Madhya Pradesh govt Election news Elections in India State assembly polls BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTax deadlines to special FDsWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreJeevan Pramaan Patra

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon