Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

Ahead of Madhya Pradesh polls, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have been attacking each other over the issue of corruption

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

As the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections loom on the horizon, posters featuring former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath as' corruption ka haiwan', or monster of corruption, were put up across Bhopal. 

The posters with accusatory slogans featured Kamal Nath's visage as the villain in Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster 'Jawan' in which the actor's face is bandaged.

The posters were plastered at bus stops and other prominent locations in the state capital, attracting the attention of passersby and commuters.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Congress workers were seen removing the posters at a city bus stop.


Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have been attacking each other over the issue of corruption. Kamal Nath on Sunday alleged that 18 years of BJP rule in the state is marked by scams, which he dubbed "Ghotala 18 or G18".

"G20 took place in Delhi. But, G18 is going on in Madhya Pradesh under the rule of the BJP government. BJP's misrule in MP has completed 18 years. And, only Ghotalas [G] are going on."

"In the 225 months of the government, more than 225 major scams have taken place, and small scams are not counted. Shivraj government's G-18 - 18 years full of Ghotalas [G] [scams]," Nath posted on X (formerly Twitter).

His comments invited a sharp reaction from the BJP, with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying the Congress has become a party that tarnishes the image of India.

"This is the problem of Congress. It has become a party that brings shame and it is not involved in nation-building," he said.

The war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress is growing intense in the run-up to assembly elections, due later this year.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress formed the government with Kamal Nath as the chief minister.

In 2020, 22 MLAs, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the Congress, thus leading to a political pandemonium in the state. As a result, the Congress government collapsed in the state, and the BJP came to power with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Ahead of polls, women in Madhya Pradesh get 'rakhi gift' from CM Shivraj

PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr in MP

Have not quit politics, will contest next election, says Uma Bharti

PM Modi to visit MP, Chhattisgarh tomorrow to launch development projects

BJP CEC to meet tomorrow to discuss Madhya Pradesh candidates

Topics :Kamal NathCongressBhopalMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya PradeshShah Rukh KhanBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehicles

Top headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased voters

EC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and Celebration

Delhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDA

Centre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives

Next Story