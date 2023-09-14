Posters targeting Kamal Nath surfaces in Bhopal ahead of MP polls

As the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections loom on the horizon, posters featuring former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath as' corruption ka haiwan', or monster of corruption, were put up across Bhopal.

The posters with accusatory slogans featured Kamal Nath's visage as the villain in Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster 'Jawan' in which the actor's face is bandaged.

The posters were plastered at bus stops and other prominent locations in the state capital, attracting the attention of passersby and commuters.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Congress workers were seen removing the posters at a city bus stop.

#WATCH | 'Corruption ka Haiwan' posters featuring former Madhya Pradesh CM & Congress leader Kamal Nath surface in Bhopal. Congress workers remove posters put up at a bus stop in the city — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 13, 2023

Both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have been attacking each other over the issue of corruption. Kamal Nath on Sunday alleged that 18 years of BJP rule in the state is marked by scams, which he dubbed "Ghotala 18 or G18".

"G20 took place in Delhi. But, G18 is going on in Madhya Pradesh under the rule of the BJP government. BJP's misrule in MP has completed 18 years. And, only Ghotalas [G] are going on."

"In the 225 months of the government, more than 225 major scams have taken place, and small scams are not counted. Shivraj government's G-18 - 18 years full of Ghotalas [G] [scams]," Nath posted on X (formerly Twitter).

His comments invited a sharp reaction from the BJP, with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia saying the Congress has become a party that tarnishes the image of India.

"This is the problem of Congress. It has become a party that brings shame and it is not involved in nation-building," he said.

The war of words between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress is growing intense in the run-up to assembly elections, due later this year.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress formed the government with Kamal Nath as the chief minister.

In 2020, 22 MLAs, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the Congress, thus leading to a political pandemonium in the state. As a result, the Congress government collapsed in the state, and the BJP came to power with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief minister.