Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / Unprecedented trust, affection for BJP among people: Modi at rally in MP

Unprecedented trust, affection for BJP among people: Modi at rally in MP

This is the last set of my rallies for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls because the election campaign will conclude tomorrow.

Press Trust of India Betul

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he has seen unprecedented trust and affection for BJP among people of Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are scheduled on November 17.

Addressing a public rally at Betul, Modi also said Congress has accepted defeat ahead of elections. Congress knows that its fake promises won't work in front of Modi's guarantees, the PM said. As November 17 is nearing, Congress' claims are getting exposed. Congress has accepted the defeat and now they're relying on luck, he said. Modi said some Congress leaders are sitting at home and they don't even feel like going out. Congress leaders don't know what they will say to people. Congress has accepted that their fake promises don't stand a chance in front of Modi guarantees, he said. This election is to stop corruption and loot by Congress in Madhya Pradesh, he said. You know that wherever Congress comes, they bring destruction, he added. Modi said India has become the second largest manufacturer of mobile phones in the world.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This is the last set of my rallies for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls because the election campaign will conclude tomorrow. Tomorrow is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda and Jharkhand, and I will visit that state tomorrow," he said.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

MP polls LIVE: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for state elections

MP CM Chouhan distributes voter slips in Bhopal, asks people to vote

MP polls LIVE: PM Modi attacks Congress, says 'they never fulfil promises'

Congress to benefit on MP assembly seats from Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Cong, BJP look for pole position in Kamal Nath's turf in MP's Chhindwara

Corruption allegations against Cong take centre stage in PM's rally in MP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya PradeshBJP

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story