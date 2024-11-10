BJP Maharashtra manifesto promises $1 trn economy plan, focus on health

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra, which promises a total of 25 assurances to the people of the State if elected to power for another term in the State.

The BJP's manifesto released by Amit Shah and other leaders in Mumbai, promises Rs 2,100 to women every month, a loan waiver of upto 15,000 for farmers including 20 per cent subsidy on MSP, stability on prices of essential commodities, and reduction in electricity bills among other assurances.

For food security, the party has said they will provide free food grains to low-income families through the Akshya Anna Yojana

In terms of healthcare, the BJP has promised Vivekanada Youth Health Card, and annual health check-ups for young people. A policy for senior citizens with aadhar-enabled services and dedicated Out Patient Departments.

For education and entrepreneurship, the party promises reimbursement of tuition and examination for for students from marginalised sections, including Other Backwards Classes, Special Backwards Classes, Economically Weaker Sections and Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes, including giving upto Rs 10,000 to students for studies and creation of 25 lakh jobs.

Additionally, it has promised an interest free loans for upto 15 lakh to encourage entrepreneurship, establishment of Chjhhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Aspiration Centre in every district and conducting a skill census across the state.

The party has also promised investment in various sectors, with the aim of making Maharashtra a USD 1 trillion economy by the year 2028, including making cities like Nagpur, Pune, Nashik as aerospace hubs.

'Vision Maharashtra @2028', the BJP manifesto said, will be presented within 100 days of government formation and the goal is to make Maharashtra a one trillion dollar economy.

With the promise of investing in Artificial Intelligence, the party has said it aims to make Maharashtra the capital of fintech and AI they will provide opportunities in robotics and AI training through Marathi and Atal Tinkering labs.

For women's welfare, the party has assured Rs 2,100 for women, giving a total of 25,200 per year to each woman. It mentioned the goal of making 50 lakh women as Lakhpati didis by 2027, making 1000 crores available in revolving funds. Similarly for the elderly, the party has promised an increase in pension of Rs 21,500 to Rs 82,100.

In culture and religion, the party has promised to bring in an anti-conversion law, preserve the forts and historical heritage of the state.

For rural development, the construction of roads in 45,000 villages is promised.