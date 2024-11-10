Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra Assembly polls crucial for Mumbai and state: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Assembly polls crucial for Mumbai and state: Aaditya Thackeray

Thackeray alleged the state government wanted to hand over prime coastal land of Koliwadas (fishing villages) to the government's favourite builder by starting cluster redevelopment

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray
Thackeray also held a roadshow in his Worli assembly constituency joined by AAP MP Sanjay Singh | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 6:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

With the Mahayuti and MVA alliances locked in a fierce electoral contest and various narratives being set up by parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the forthcoming elections are crucial for Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Addressing a poll rally at Sewri in Mumbai, Thackeray accused the BJP of taking big-ticket investments to Gujarat and "crushing the dreams" of Maharashtra's youths.

"This poll will be the most important poll of our life. This poll is not (about) getting back our symbol and the party or for Uddhav Thackeray or me. This poll is important for Maharashtra and Mumbai," he said.

Thackeray said the Dharavi Redevelopment Project will have an impact all over Mumbai.

He said when Shiv Sena took charge of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in 1997, it had a Rs 600 crore deficit. But the civic body is in Rs 92,000 crore surplus now, he added.

Thackeray alleged the state government wanted to hand over prime coastal land of Koliwadas (fishing villages) to the government's "favourite builder" by starting cluster redevelopment.

More From This Section

Cong losing support due to unity of SCs, STs, Dalits, Adivasis: PM Modi

INDIA alliance will bring changes in Maharashtra with 5 guarantees: Rahul

Congress-ruled states ATM of party's 'shahi parivar', says PM Narendra Modi

Maharashtra polls: Amit Shah to release BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' on October 10

Police seizes Rs 3.70 cr in Palghar amid Maharashtra poll code in place

Gaothans and Koliwadas have to be redeveloped only after taking the residents into confidence, the former minister added.

Thackeray also held a roadshow in his Worli assembly constituency joined by AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

Polling will be held for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra on November 20 and results will be declared after three days.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cong amended Constitution, accuses BJP of planning to change it: Gadkari

Had Congress prioritised rural India, we would have less poverty: Gadkari

PM Modi using 'divisive language', Maharashtra will not tolerate it: Patole

Maha Cong assured Muslim body of 10% reservation, ban on RSS, claims BJP

BJP diverting people's attention from core issues through lies, says Kharge

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsAaditya ThackerayShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayBJP

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story