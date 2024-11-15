Dharavi makeover plan caught in Maharashtra Assembly elections crossfire

The narrow, unclean bylanes of Dharavi slums are busier than usual amid campaigns in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The constituency, Dharavi, has become a political hotspot, with the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) issue raised by Opposition parties. The slums, spread across 600 acres of prime land in Central Mumbai, are being redeveloped by the Adani group after it won the auction in 2022 to do so.

The auction was conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

In several speeches, Uddhav Thackeray, previous Maharashtra chief minister and president of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), and now an Opposition leader, has threatened to cancel the award if his party comes to power. This Thackeray said in a rally, attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, last week in the Bandra Kurla Complex, just a few kilometres from the slums.

Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) is executing the project. The DRP/Slum Rehabilitation Project (SRA) is a special body formed by the Maharashtra government. The Adani group has an 80 per cent stake in the DRPPL, while the rest is held by the state government.

Over one million people live in conditions not fit for human habitation. It has attracted migrants owing to its low rent. As the population grew, the single-storey slums converted into as high as four-floor houses, which are unsafe. According to the plan, while legal residents identified in the survey, conducted in 2024, will be given free houses in Dharavi, others will shift to other parts of Mumbai and will be settled in land provided by the state government.

“They (some contesting candidates) have decided not to move out of Dharavi. One of the election candidates is saying ‘makan ke badle makan aur dukan ke badle dukan’ (a house for a house and a shop for a shop) through their campaigns. It’s fine if it happens,” said Sohanlal, who runs an ice cream shop and lives in Dharavi.

More From This Section

According to the tender document, individuals with ground-floor residential structures built on and before January 1, 2000, will get homes of 350 square feet (sq ft) in Dharavi only. That is 17 per cent more than any other SRA project in Mumbai.

Further, individuals with ground-floor residential structures built between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2011, will be eligible for houses of 300 sq ft outside Dharavi for Rs 2.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY).

Individuals with upper-floor structures and structures built after January 1, 2011, are ineligible to get homes in Dharavi. They will get rental accommodation of 300 sq ft outside Dharavi.

However, residents with upper-floor structures resist the rule.

Mukta, Dharavi’s resident woman in her 70s, said: “We have been living here for the past 70 years. Nobody will move out. What about the upper-floor structures, the old businesses?”

Chetan Joshi, another resident of Dharavi, said: “People have homes with areas going up about 1,600 sq ft, combining all the floors. How much space can they give?” Joshi said he would not move out of Dharavi.

According to the tender document, all the non-polluting and eligible commercial or industrial structures (ground-floor structures existing on and before January 1, 2000) will be rehabilitated in Dharavi itself, with a space of 225 sq ft and free of cost; those of more than 225 sq ft will be given at a construction rate with telescopic reduction method, which is algorithmic.

“Some are fine (with the redevelopment), but certain people are concerned, especially those in recycling businesses because they have got a lot of space here,” said Sohanlal.

In Dharavi’s case, scrap recycling businesses would be rehabilitated “according to the state government’s policy, which is in the making”, said a relevant source.

According to a Supreme Court judgment, polluting industries should be moved to less populated areas. Eligible businesses like leather goods manufacturing, garment manufacturing, food processing, and imitation jewellery will be rehabilitated in Dharavi only.

Several residents support the project. “Half the people occupied the space out here a long time ago. People will get bigger homes. Sane people should be ready for the redevelopment. I am ready to shift outside Dharavi,” said Sohanlal. Another said,

“It is fine (the redevelopment), but they haven’t come here for a survey.”

A source close to the development said: “A few politically motivated individuals sometimes hinder the survey process, but it’s temporary. Work resumes within a couple of hours. There’s no resistance from people in Dharavi, and the company is trying to educate people regarding the project.”

However, Joshi says there’s a lack of transparency.

However, Aditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray and a member of the Legislative Assembly from the Worli constituency, objected to land allocation. He pointed to the tender giving premium exemptions to project-related entities.

With the Shiv Sena (UBT) announcing its intention to cancel the project’s tender, residents are uncertain about the project’s future. “We will know everything after the elections. It (cancellation of the project) depends on who comes to power,” said Sohanlal.