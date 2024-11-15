'Batenge to katenge': How this slogan is shaking up Maharashtra elections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s controversial slogan, “batenge to katenge” (Division is destruction), has stirred a political storm in Maharashtra, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allies and some of its leaders uneasy. While the slogan resonates in BJP’s northern strongholds, its impact in Maharashtra—a state rooted in its legacy of saints and cultural harmony—has been divisive.

The discomfort was evident as BJP leaders Pankaja Munde and Ashok Chavan voiced disapproval. Among allies, Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) openly criticised the slogan, calling it unsuitable for the state.

Allies and leaders oppose the slogan

Pankaja Munde, daughter of the late BJP veteran Gopinath Munde, did not hold back her opposition. “My politics is different. I won’t support this just because I belong to the party. We need to focus on development and work towards uniting every individual in Maharashtra,” she said, underscoring the need to avoid divisive rhetoric.

Ashok Chavan, who joined the BJP from the Congress earlier this year, echoed similar views. “Slogans like this have no relevance in Maharashtra and are not in good taste. Personally, I do not support it,” he said, as quoted by the Press Trust of India.

Ajit Pawar, an influential NCP leader, questioned the slogan’s appropriateness. “This may work in Uttar Pradesh or Jharkhand but not in Maharashtra,” he said.

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena has also reportedly raised concerns about the slogan's potential to alienate minorities, though no official statement has been issued.

BJP defends the slogan

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to manage the fallout, stating that the slogan was being misinterpreted. “The core meaning of ‘batenge to katenge’ is unity. It counters the divisive narrative of the Opposition-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). It signifies sticking together as one,” Fadnavis clarified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier reframed the slogan into a message of unity, saying, “Ek hain toh safe hain” (If we’re united, we’re safe), but discontent within the BJP and its allies remains.

Opposition gains ground

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has capitalised on the situation, mocking the BJP’s internal disagreements. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remarked, “Who does the BJP want to follow—Yogi Adityanath’s divisive slogan or Modi’s call for unity?”

NCP leader Supriya Sule criticised the mixed messaging. “The BJP is divided. One leader says one thing, and their allies say another. How did it become 50-50?” she said.

BJP accuses MVA of misrepresentation

Amid the backlash, BJP leaders accused the MVA of distorting their statements. Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC said, “The MVA is spreading a false narrative... They are deliberately cutting some statements of our leaders and spreading a false narrative. They do not understand the context. These people are talking dirty.”

BJP’s Kirit Somaiya sought to bridge the gap, saying, “Yogi-ji’s slogan warns against division, and Modi-ji’s slogan promotes unity. Both deliver the same message in different ways.”

A divided campaign strategy

As the BJP struggles to align its campaign narrative in Maharashtra, the slogan has exposed tensions within the party and its alliances. While some leaders advocate for focusing on development and unity, others fear the slogan could alienate voters in a state that values harmony and inclusiveness.

The controversy has put the BJP on the defensive, with the Opposition leveraging the issue ahead of the upcoming elections.

Maharashtra election 2024