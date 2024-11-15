Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra will reject BJP's hate rhetoric, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Maharashtra will reject BJP's hate rhetoric, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

"The people of Maharashtra will defeat the language of hate being used (by the BJP) in the elections here," he said and expressed confidence that the MVA will win the polls with a huge majority

Sanjay Singh, sanjay
The Aam Aadmi Party is a member of the opposition INDIA bloc. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the people of Maharashtra will defeat the language of hate used by the BJP in the run-up to the state assembly elections.

Singh is in Nagpur to campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates.

Talking to reporters at Nagpur airport, the AAP leader claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi meted out a step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra by shifting investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore from the state to neighbouring Gujarat, and said this was a big issue on people's minds.

"The people of Maharashtra will defeat the language of hate being used (by the BJP) in the elections here," he said and expressed confidence that the MVA will win the polls with a huge majority.

The Aam Aadmi Party is a member of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Giving a fresh spin on the saffron party's slogan, "batenge toh katenge", Singh said, "Na batiye, na katiye, milke BJP ko rapatiye (don't get divided, don't perish, together ensure the BJP's fall)."  A few BJP leaders have been using the slogan "batenge toh katenge" (we will perish if we are divided) in campaigns for the November 20 state elections, inviting criticism from opposition parties.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Over 12L workers may miss voting in Maha polls: Sugarcane cutters' body

Nitin Gadkari backs 'batenge to katenge' call, urges unity against enemies

Maharashtra polls: Bollywood hopes for reforms for daily wagers, tax cuts

Maharashtra secured 52% national investment under BJP, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis slams MVA over Ulema Council's demands

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsAAPNagpur

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story