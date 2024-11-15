Maharashtra will reject BJP's hate rhetoric, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the people of Maharashtra will defeat the language of hate used by the BJP in the run-up to the state assembly elections.

Singh is in Nagpur to campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates.

Talking to reporters at Nagpur airport, the AAP leader claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi meted out a step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra by shifting investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore from the state to neighbouring Gujarat, and said this was a big issue on people's minds.

"The people of Maharashtra will defeat the language of hate being used (by the BJP) in the elections here," he said and expressed confidence that the MVA will win the polls with a huge majority.

The Aam Aadmi Party is a member of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Giving a fresh spin on the saffron party's slogan, "batenge toh katenge", Singh said, "Na batiye, na katiye, milke BJP ko rapatiye (don't get divided, don't perish, together ensure the BJP's fall)." A few BJP leaders have been using the slogan "batenge toh katenge" (we will perish if we are divided) in campaigns for the November 20 state elections, inviting criticism from opposition parties.