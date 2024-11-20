As voting for all 288 seats of the Maharashtra legislative assembly concluded on Wednesday, all eyes are now on the exit poll predictions, which suggest a close contest between the two major coalitions in the state: Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

To achieve a majority and form the state government, a party or coalition must secure at least 145 seats.

The elections in Maharashtra were conducted in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand held polls in two phases: November 13 and 20. The counting of votes for both states is scheduled for November 23.

News24-Today’s Chanakya predicts sweep for Mahayuti

Mahayuti alliance: 152-160 seats

MVA coalition: 130-138 seats

Others: 6-8 seats

Matrize predicts Mahayuti win in Maharashtra

Mahayuti alliance: 150-170 seats

MVA coalition: 110-130 seats

Others: 8-10 seats

P-Marq predicts close contest between MVA & Mahayuti

Mahayuti alliance: 137-157 seats

MVA coalition: 126-146 seats

Times Now-JVC exit poll predicts Mahayuti sweep Mahayuti alliance: 150-167 seats MVA coalition: 107-125 seats Dainik Bhaskar sees tough contest with MVA lead Mahayuti alliance: 125-140 seats MVA coalition: 135-150 Others: 20-25 Others: 2-8 seats

Which parties are part of Mahayuti?

The Mahayuti is a political coalition in Maharashtra, India, formed in 2014. Currently, the alliance consists of three major parties:

- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): National party, leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

- Shiv Sena (Shinde faction): Led by Eknath Shinde, this faction aligned with the BJP following a split in the original Shiv Sena.

- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar faction): This faction, led by Ajit Pawar, joined the Mahayuti alliance after a split within the NCP last year.

Additionally, the Mahayuti includes smaller partners such as the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

Which parties are part of MVA?

The Maha Vikas Aghadi is a state-level political alliance in Maharashtra, India, formed in 2019. It includes:

- Indian National Congress (INC): A major national party with a longstanding presence in Maharashtra.

- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Sharad Pawar faction): Led by Sharad Pawar, this faction remained with the MVA following the split in 2023.

- Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction): Led by Uddhav Thackeray, this faction continued its alliance with the MVA after the party’s division.

The MVA also receives support from smaller parties, including the Samajwadi Party, Peasants and Workers Party of India, and independent Members of the Legislative Assembly.

Voter turnout in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, voter turnout stood at 58.22 per cent as of 5 pm. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance fielded candidates across 149 seats under the BJP, 81 under the Shiv Sena, and 59 under the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction. On the Opposition side, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition included the Congress with 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) contesting 95 seats, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP fielding 86 candidates.