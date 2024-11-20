From Dharavi row to caste census: What defined Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls

As the high-stakes 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand near their conclusion, the final day of campaigning was marked by fiery speeches and sharp rhetoric.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prioritising its ties with industrialists over public welfare, alleging that the BJP’s slogan, ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’ (We will stay safe if we stay united), symbolised the ‘unity’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani. He also pointed to Adani bagging the Dharavi Redevelopment Project as a prime example.

In a swift rebuttal, the BJP fired back, labelling Gandhi a “chhota popat” (Little parrot), claiming the term was originally coined by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Meanwhile, BJP’s Champai Soren, who recently defected from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), reiterated calls to “uproot infiltrators” in Jharkhand, a major campaign plank for the party.

On the Congress front, Rahul Gandhi doubled down on promises to conduct a caste census and enhance reservations if his party is elected to power.

Here is a closer look at the key issues that dominated the discourse in Maharashtra and Jharkhand:

Divisive slogans spark debates

The BJP’s slogan, “Ek hain toh safe hain”, aimed to counter the Opposition’s criticism of its policies, drew mixed reactions. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier stirred controversy in Maharashtra with his statement, “Batenge toh katenge” (Divided we fall), which some allies and BJP leaders deemed offensive.

Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the remark, stating it had “no place in a state built on the principles of B R Ambedkar”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later sought to reset the narrative, urging voters to unite for the upliftment of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Women’s welfare at the forefront

Welfare schemes targeting women became a key battleground. Maharashtra’s ruling coalition unveiled the “Majhi Ladki Bahin” scheme, promising Rs 1,500 per month to women from low-income households, with pledges to raise the amount to Rs 2,500 if re-elected. The Opposition countered with a commitment to double the amount to Rs 3,000.

In Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched the “Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana”, offering Rs 1,000 per month to women. The competing welfare models drew comparisons between the two states, but economists raised concerns about the fiscal strain these schemes might impose.

BJP sharpens focus on ‘infiltrators’ in Jharkhand

The BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand leaned heavily on the narrative of combating “illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh. The party accused the JMM government of failing to protect local resources, alleging that immigrants were depriving residents of “Mati, beti, roti” (Land, daughters, and livelihood).

Maratha reservation and OBC outreach

In Maharashtra, Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil’s decision to withdraw candidates has not diminished his influence on reservation-related issues. The BJP, aiming to consolidate its OBC vote base, accused the Opposition of trying to create divisions within the community.

Dharavi redevelopment sparks political storm

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project became a flashpoint, with the Congress alleging that the BJP-led government is favouring industrialist Gautam Adani. Rahul Gandhi cited the project’s award to the Adani Group as emblematic of crony capitalism.

Baramati: Family feud takes centre stage

In Baramati, the Assembly elections have turned into a prestige battle for the Pawar family. NCP leader Ajit Pawar is contesting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, who has the backing of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. This follows a setback for Ajit in the Lok Sabha elections, where his wife lost to Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar