Fisherfolk at Maharashtra's Dandi Hawar market list concerns as poll nears

The Dandi Hawar Fish Market, a lifeline for over two to three lakh people, is bustling with activity as fishermen bring in their daily catch.

With the state assembly poll date closing in, the fisherfolk at Hawar Fish Market listed several of their concerns hoping for lasting solutions with the new government coming to power.

Known for its dual operations--morning and evening markets--the place is renowned for its rich variety of fish, including Kingfish, Pomfret, Tiger Prawns, and Bangda (Mackerel), which are especially popular among tourists.

Despite the thriving trade, the community faces numerous challenges. Local fishermen are increasingly concerned about outsiders entering the fishing trade, which impacts their livelihood. They also allege that politicians only pay attention to their problems during election seasons.

Additionally, the lack of healthcare support for women working in the market is a pressing issue. Sylvester Paul Fernandes, a fisherman emphasized the need for regular health checkups. "The women sit under the sun all day. A mobile clinic for blood tests or other health checkups every six months would make a big difference," he said.

As the election season approaches, the fishing community of Dandi Hawar hopes for lasting solutions to their problems and a commitment from leaders to support their livelihoods.

The people here face many challenges, but the situation is such that politicians only come around during elections to ask about their problems. No one genuinely thinks about the people here. Outsiders are now coming here to fish, which causes significant problems for the local people who rely on this trade for their livelihood. Now that elections are near, everyone is asking about us, but my point is that whether there's an election or not, the politicians should think about us.

"When we go fishing, if we leave in the afternoon, we stay out all night and return the next evening. That's how this business works. Sometimes, we even stay out at sea for two to three days," Sylvester Paul Fernandes, a fisherman told ANI.

"We don't face many difficulties, but the women who sit in the fish market should have proper health checkups every six months. They sit under the sun all day. Something should be arranged for them, like blood tests or other checkups. There is a hospital nearby, but it would be good if every six months, a vehicle could come here to conduct tests for those sitting under the sun," Fernandes said.

"Thousands of people are connected to this fish market. I cannot say exactly how much trade happens here, but many families depend on this market for their livelihood," he added.