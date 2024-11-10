Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Kharge targets PM for linking Constitution's red book with urban Naxalism

Kharge targets PM for linking Constitution's red book with urban Naxalism

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been displaying an abridged version of the Constitution in a red cover during his rallies

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun
Kharge said the red handbook was only used for reference and it was not the entire Constitution | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 2:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for equating a "red book" of the Constitution with "urban Naxalism" and said the PM gave a similar copy in 2017 to then President Ram Nath Kovind.

Addressing a press conference here after launching the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi 's (MVA) manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, Kharge also said his party's demand for a caste census is not to divide people, but to understand how various communities are placed at present so that they can get more benefits.

Notably, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trying to seek support from urban Naxals and anarchists by holding a red book in his hand.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been displaying an abridged version of the Constitution in a red cover during his rallies.

Kharge said the red handbook was only used for reference and it was not the entire Constitution.

'Even Narendra Modi gave a similar copy to then President Ram Nath Kovind on July 26, 2017,' the Congress leader said displaying a picture of the two leaders.

More From This Section

BJP MP Ravi Kishan campaigns in Mumbai, asks for Bhojpuri community's unity

Maharashtra Assembly polls crucial for Mumbai and state: Aaditya Thackeray

Had Congress prioritised rural India, we would have less poverty: Gadkari

PM Modi using 'divisive language', Maharashtra will not tolerate it: Patole

Maha Cong assured Muslim body of 10% reservation, ban on RSS, claims BJP

Kharge also displayed a red book of the Constitution, saying it was not blank as was being projected by Modi and the BJP.

'It is necessary to enroll him in a primary school again,' Kharge said targeting the prime minister.

The Congress leader described the MVA's manifesto as all inclusive and participatory.

He said it is important for Maharashtra to defeat the ruling Mahayuti in the state and support the MVA for stability and good governance.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Amit Shah says decision on Mahayuti's CM face will be made after Maharashtra polls

Mahayuti allies to decide on CM face after Maharashtra polls: Amit Shah

BJP Maharashtra manifesto promises $1 trn economy plan, focus on health

Husband vs wife, uncle vs nephew: Families battle their own in Maharashtra

Cong amended Constitution, accuses BJP of planning to change it: Gadkari

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiMaharashtra Assembly Electionsmallikarjun khargeCongress

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story