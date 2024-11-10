Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

These candidates from 22 assembly constituencies are in the fray for the November 20 elections against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi

Congress, Congress flag
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 11:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Maharashtra Congress on Sunday suspended 28 rebel candidates for six years for "anti-party" activity.

These candidates from 22 assembly constituencies are in the fray for the November 20 elections against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Prominent leaders who faced action include former minister Rajendra Mulak (Ramtek constituency), Yagnyavalk Jichkar (Katol), Kamal Vyawhare (Kasba), Manoj Shinde (Kopri Pachpakhadi), and Aaba Bagul (Parvati).

This decision has been taken on directives of AICC in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, a Congress statement said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maharashtra Assembly polls: CM Shinde holds roadshow in Kopri-Pachpakhadi

MVA manifesto: Free cervical cancer vaccine for minors, caste census, more

PM Modi using 'divisive language', Maharashtra will not tolerate it: Patole

Maha Cong assured Muslim body of 10% reservation, ban on RSS, claims BJP

Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: 18 injured as bus collides with truck

Topics :MaharashtraCongress

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story