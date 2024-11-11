Maharashtra elections 2024: School bus services stopped on November 19-20

Students in Maharashtra may experience temporary disruptions as school bus services will be suspended for two days, on November 19 and polling day, November 20. The decision, made by school bus operators, comes in response to instructions from the Regional Transport Offices (RTO), which have requisitioned tourist and school buses for election duties, according to a report by Mint.

The School Bus Owners Association of Maharashtra (SBOA) announced that buses will not operate on November 19 and 20 due to their involvement in election-related transportation across Mumbai and its suburbs. This move follows the directives issued by all Regional Transport Offices as part of the logistical arrangements for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Several regional schools are also serving as polling stations, further complicating the situation. Many teachers have been assigned election booth duties, leading to a shortage of staff available for regular classes. This is expected to cause disruptions to the usual school schedule.

The School Bus Owners Association has requested the understanding and cooperation of parents, students, and the public. In a statement issued on Saturday, the SBOA highlighted the importance of these arrangements for the smooth conduct of the elections and asked everyone to bear with the temporary disruption during the election period.

Employee leave mandated for Maharashtra election voting

In a bid to ensure high voter turnout, the Mumbai district election officer has mandated that all businesses and establishments within the city’s limits must grant leave to employees on November 20 to vote. The directive includes industries, corporations, and companies, ensuring that employees will not face wage deductions for taking the day off.

Employers who violate this order will face action under the Election Commission’s guidelines, according to Bhushan Gagrani, the district election officer. In cases where a full-day leave is impractical, employees can request at least four hours of leave, subject to prior approval.

More From This Section

As per Section 135(B) of the Representation of the People Act, employees whose absence could jeopardise public safety or the operation of their establishment will not be penalised. Employers are urged to strictly follow these guidelines to ensure all workers can cast their votes.

Maharashtra Congress suspends 28 rebel candidates

In a separate development, the Maharashtra Congress has suspended 28 rebel candidates for six years due to anti-party activities. These candidates, from 22 constituencies, are contesting against the official nominees of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the upcoming elections. Prominent figures affected by the suspension include former minister Rajendra Mulak and leaders like Yagnyavalk Jichkar, Kamal Vyawhare, Manoj Shinde, and Aaba Bagul.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are set to take place in a single phase on November 20, with results expected to be announced on November 23. In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, Shiv Sena won 56, and Congress obtained 44.