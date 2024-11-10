Maharashtra Assembly polls: CM Shinde holds roadshow in Kopri-Pachpakhadi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday held a roadshow in his Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat, where he is pitted against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe.

Dighe is the nephew of late Anand Dighe, a hugely popular Shiv Sena leader from the region whom the CM considers as his mentor. Thane district saw many leaders coming out on the streets as well as visiting residential societies seeking votes for the November 20 polls. Among them were BJP's Sanjay Kelkar, Shiv Sena's Pratap Sarnaik, NCP (SP) candidate and former minister Jitendra Awhad and BJP's Ganesh Naik. While Kelkar struck up conversations with morning walkers, others like Dighe and former MP Rajan Vichare were seen talking to people about points in the MVA manifesto released during the day.