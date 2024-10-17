Maharashtra polls: Mahayuti alliance has its CM in place, says Fadnavis

As Maharashtra prepares for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for next month, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the ruling Mahayuti coalition does not need to name a candidate for the chief ministerial position.

During a press conference, he stated, “Our chief minister is sitting here,” without specifying anyone. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fadnavis made these remarks at a joint press conference alongside Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, where they unveiled the achievements of the Mahayuti government.

He took a jab at the opposition coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), suggesting that they refrain from announcing their chief ministerial candidate because they doubt their ability to win the elections. “I challenge Pawar Saheb to announce their face for the CM post,” Fadnavis said.

Further criticising the MVA, Fadnavis said that the alliance that had a home minister jailed for a Rs 100 crore bribe and was involved in threatening journalists is now questioning our law and order. “Nirbhaya Squad vehicles were being used to escort their leaders in their government. These people who were the most careless about women’s safety and security should not teach us how to keep our Nari Shakti safe,” he said.

Sharad Pawar has repeatedly indicated that the selection of the MVA’s chief ministerial candidate will hinge on which party secures the most seats in the elections.

Maharashtra polls: Voting on November 20

The Election Commission has announced that Maharashtra will conduct its voting in a single phase on November 20, with the counting of votes set for November 23.

The BJP aims to maintain its hold on the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly with support from its allies, the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The BJP-led Mahayuti coalition faces opposition from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), aiming to replicate its success from the Lok Sabha elections, where the MVA won 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Assembly elections: Full schedule

>Date of issue of gazette notification: October 22

>Last date of making nominations: October 29

>Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 30

>Last date for the withdrawal of candidatures: November 4

>Date of polling: November 20

>Date of counting of votes: November 23

>Date before which elections will be completed: November 25

