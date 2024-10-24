Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra polls: Seat exchange likely among MVA allies, says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra polls: Seat exchange likely among MVA allies, says Sanjay Raut

Raut also said there could be some corrections in the list of candidates announced by his party

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 2:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday indicated the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies could swap some seats among themselves, a day after the opposition bloc in Maharashtra announced a formula of 85 seats to each of the three major parties.

Raut also said there could be "some corrections" in the list of candidates announced by his party on Wednesday.

After days of stalemate, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), on Wednesday announced contesting 85 seats each for polls to the 288-member state assembly even as deliberations to seal a final pact were still underway.

The three allies were discussing the sharing of the remaining 33 seats among themselves and smaller parties.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday released its first list of 65 candidates for the state assembly polls.

"There can be an exchange of seats," Raut on Thursday said, stressing merit and winnability will be the key factors in selecting a candidate.

More From This Section

JMM releases 3rd list of candidates for Jharkhand Assembly elections

Maharashtra Assembly elections: MVA allies agree to contest 85 seats each

Maharashtra Assembly polls: Shiv Sena releases first list of 45 candidates

Maharashtra polls: MVA seat-sharing stalemate resolved, announcement today

Maha polls: Delay in seat allocation sparks unease among smaller MVA allies

"There can be switching of seats in one or two places. In some places, candidates have to be changed at the last minute. I don't think anything drastic can happen beyond this," Raut said.

But the three parties have agreed to 85-85-85 (formula), he said, adding the decision on rest of the seats will be taken by Thursday evening.

The Rajya Sabha member also indicated his party could contest 100 seats.

"We have come close to scoring a century. We will hit two-three sixers. We scored 85 and the match is still on. We will score the remaining runs," Raut said drawing a parallel with a cricket match.

The state assembly elections are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kejriwal likely to campaign for INDIA bloc in Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls

Sena (UBT) contestants spread awareness about new symbol in poll campaign

MVA ally PWP sees red as Sena (UBT) declares candidates for Assembly polls

Maharashtra polls: NCP's first list out, Ajit Pawar to fight from Baramati

Almost 99% work on MVA's seat-sharing completed, says Sanjay Raut

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsMaharashtraSanjay RautShiv Sena

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story