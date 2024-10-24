Maharashtra polls: Seat exchange likely among MVA allies, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday indicated the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies could swap some seats among themselves, a day after the opposition bloc in Maharashtra announced a formula of 85 seats to each of the three major parties.

Raut also said there could be "some corrections" in the list of candidates announced by his party on Wednesday.

After days of stalemate, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), on Wednesday announced contesting 85 seats each for polls to the 288-member state assembly even as deliberations to seal a final pact were still underway.

The three allies were discussing the sharing of the remaining 33 seats among themselves and smaller parties.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday released its first list of 65 candidates for the state assembly polls.

"There can be an exchange of seats," Raut on Thursday said, stressing merit and winnability will be the key factors in selecting a candidate.

"There can be switching of seats in one or two places. In some places, candidates have to be changed at the last minute. I don't think anything drastic can happen beyond this," Raut said.

But the three parties have agreed to 85-85-85 (formula), he said, adding the decision on rest of the seats will be taken by Thursday evening.

The Rajya Sabha member also indicated his party could contest 100 seats.

"We have come close to scoring a century. We will hit two-three sixers. We scored 85 and the match is still on. We will score the remaining runs," Raut said drawing a parallel with a cricket match.

The state assembly elections are scheduled on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.