JMM releases 3rd list of candidates for Jharkhand Assembly elections

The JMM on Wednesday released its third list of five candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, fielding incumbent legislators Chamra Linda, Sukhram Oraon and Jiga Susaran Horo from Bishunpur, Chakradharpur and Sisai seats respectively.

Linda had won by a margin of 17,382 votes defeating BJP's Ashok Oraon from Bishunpur seat in the 2019 assembly elections. Sukhram Oraon had won by a margin of 12,234 votes against Laxman Giluwa of the BJP.

Horo had defeated Dinesh Oraon of the BJP by 38,418 votes five years ago.

Besides the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) fielded two sitting legislators Yogendra Prasad from Gomia and Snehlata Kandulna from Khunti (ST) seats.

Earlier in the day, the JMM released its first list of 35 candidates, nominating Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Barhait, his wife Kalpana Soren from Gandey and brother Basant Soren from Dumka, and the second list which included the candidature of Mahua Maji from Ranchi.

The assembly elections are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

More From This Section

The JMM so far has announced candidature on 41 out of 81 seats.

In 2019, it had contested 43 seats and won 30 while it ended as runner-up in five constituencies.

The INDIA bloc partners will contest the upcoming assembly polls together, with the Congress and JMM competing for 70 of the 81 seats, while the remaining 11 will be contested by the RJD and Left parties.

The RJD announced candidates for six seats on Tuesday.

In the opposition, the BJP will contest 68 seats, the AJSU Party will field candidates in 10 segments, the JD(U) in 2, and the LJP (Ram Vilas) in 1.

In 2019, the JMM-led alliance won 47 seats, wresting power from the BJP.

The BJP had secured 25 seats, JVM-P three, AJSU Party two, and the CPI (ML) and NCP one each, besides two Independents emerging victorious.

Filing of nomination papers for 43 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand, which are going to polls on November 13 in the first phase, began on Friday and will continue till October 25.

Altogether 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), third gender and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.