Never had such experience: Sharad Pawar on MVA's show in Maharashtra polls

A day after Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered massive defeat in the Maharashtra assembly polls, NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar said on Sunday that they have "never had such an experience," and will go in front of the people "with a new enthusiasm."

The NCP-SP leaders remarks came after the the BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance sweeped the assembly polls in Maharashtra.

"We have been in public life for many years, we have never had such an experience, but now that we have, we will think about it, understand why it happened and will go in front of the people with a new enthusiasm," Sharad Pawar said, breaking his silence.

He said that the MVA allies left no stone unturned during the election campaigning and said their was no lack of coordination among the constituent allies.

"I have travelled to different districts of the state during election campaigning, whether it is my party, Shiv Sena (UBT) or Congress, everyone made collective efforts, but the result did not match the efforts we made, there was no lack of coordination anywhere...," Sharad Pawar added.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a smashing victory, carrying its allies--Shiv Sena and NCP--with its momentum.

The BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a massive jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress securing 16, and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar managed just 10 seats.

The assembly polls in Maharashtra were held on November 20 and the results were declared on November 23.