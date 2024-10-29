Nomination filing ends for Maharashtra Assembly, voting on November 20

The filing of nomination papers for 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, which will vote on November 20, ended on Tuesday.

Despite their protracted seat adjustment negotiations, both alliances, the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), could see “friendly fights” between candidates fielded by their respective constituent parties.

Parties within the two alliances are also facing rebellion within their ranks as workers, who were denied tickets because of the seat sharing, have filed nominations.

Among the major parties in the Mahayuti, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates on 148 seats and allotted four seats to smaller parties. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 80 seats, including two that it has given to smaller allies. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates on 52 seats.