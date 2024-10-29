Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Nomination filing ends for Maharashtra Assembly, voting on November 20

Nomination filing ends for Maharashtra Assembly, voting on November 20

Parties within the two alliances are also facing rebellion within their ranks as workers, who were denied tickets because of the seat sharing, have filed nominations

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM
Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on his way to file nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, ahead of Assembly polls, in Thane, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The filing of nomination papers for 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, which will vote on November 20, ended on Tuesday.  
 
Despite their protracted seat adjustment negotiations, both alliances, the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), could see “friendly fights” between candidates fielded by their respective constituent parties.
 
Parties within the two alliances are also facing rebellion within their ranks as workers, who were denied tickets because of the seat sharing, have filed nominations.
 
Among the major parties in the Mahayuti, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded candidates on 148 seats and allotted four seats to smaller parties. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates on 80 seats, including two that it has given to smaller allies. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded candidates on 52 seats.
 
In Opposition Mahayuti, the Congress has fielded candidates on 103 seats. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on 89 seats and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on 87 seats. 
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sacked IAS officer Pooja Khedkar's father enters Maharashtra Assembly race

Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar targets uncle; says 'Saheb' splitting family

'Worli me 5 saal dikhe nahi': Shrikant Shinde targets Aaditya Thackeray

Raut accuses Mahayuti of misusing police against opposition candidates

Maharashtra Assembly polls: CM Shinde's income plummets 50% but assets rise

Topics :Maharashtra Assembly ElectionsMaharashtravoting

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story