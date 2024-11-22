People of Maharashtra to free Mahayuti for next 25 yrs: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi exuded confidence in the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) reclaiming power in Maharashtra as she took a dig at the ruling Mahayuti on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka said that the people of Maharashtra would free the Mahayuti for the next 25 years and claimed that the MVA would get the majority in the recently held assembly elections.

"People of Maharashtra are going to free them (Mahayuti) for the next 25 years. The government of loot, corruption and Adani is going to end. We will get the majority. They are booking helicopters because they know people will ask them questions and they need to run away," she said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also exuded confidence in the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), saying that around 160-165 MLAs will be elected from MVA.

Reacting to the speculations of the CM face from Maha Vikas Aghadi, Raut asserted that no formula has been made yet for the selection of the CM face adding that it will be a collective decision of Sharad Pawar, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing a press conference on Friday at his residence, Raut launched fresh attacks on the BJP and said that to save their MLAs from "Khokha-walas" pressure, they have arranged for a hotel for the MLA-elects.

"The results will be out tomorrow. We are sure that we are going to get the majority. 160-165 of our MLAs would be elected. The 'Khokha walas' will pressurise them, so we have arranged a hotel for them to stay together. Sharad Pawar, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray will have a role to play (in choosing the CM face). The MVA will get the complete majority and we will make a unanimous decision. No formula has been made yet, everyone will sit together and choose the CM," Raut said.

More From This Section

Most exit polls for the Maharashtra election indicated a likely chance of the ruling Mahayuti retaining power in the state and the NDA also maintaining an edge in forming a government in Jharkhand. The exit polls were released on Wednesday evening following the conclusion of voting in both states.

While exit polls suggest the Maha Vikas Aghadi will put up a strong performance, they indicate it may fall short of the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance is projected to win 137-157 seats, with the MVA securing 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Chanakya Strategies' predictions place the Mahayuti at 152-160 seats, the MVA at 130-138 seats, and others at 6-8 seats.

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).