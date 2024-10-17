Remove GRs from govt website after enforcing poll code in Maharashtra: ECI

Various government departments in Maharashtra have removed orders published on the official website after the enforcement of the model code of conduct, following instructions from the office of the state chief electoral officer.

The website saw a number of orders, or Government Resolutions (GRs), uploaded even after the model code of conduct came into effect on Tuesday following the announced of the state assembly polls schedule by the Election Commission of India.

Asked about it, additional chief electoral officer Kiran Kulkarni said, "We have asked departments to remove the GRs uploaded on the government website after 3.30 pm on Tuesday. It was at this time that the chief election commissioner announced the schedule for the Maharashtra legislative assembly polls, and the model code of conduct came into effect immediately."



The GRs, however, are not withdrawn (as only removed from the website) and their scrutiny will be done, the official said.