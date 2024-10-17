Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Remove GRs from govt website after enforcing poll code in Maharashtra: ECI

If the GRs are not violating the model code of conduct, then the respective department can upload it again on the state government's website

ECI, election commission of india, election commission
ECI on Tuesday said polls to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Various government departments in Maharashtra have removed orders published on the official website after the enforcement of the model code of conduct, following instructions from the office of the state chief electoral officer.

The website saw a number of orders, or Government Resolutions (GRs), uploaded even after the model code of conduct came into effect on Tuesday following the announced of the state assembly polls schedule by the Election Commission of India.

Asked about it, additional chief electoral officer Kiran Kulkarni said, "We have asked departments to remove the GRs uploaded on the government website after 3.30 pm on Tuesday. It was at this time that the chief election commissioner announced the schedule for the Maharashtra legislative assembly polls, and the model code of conduct came into effect immediately."

The GRs, however, are not withdrawn (as only removed from the website) and their scrutiny will be done, the official said.

"If the GRs are not violating the model code of conduct, then the respective department can upload it again on the state government's website," he said.

The GRs over various matters, including sanction of funds, transfer orders, appointments to various corporations and committees and policy decisions that are expected to be implemented, are regularly uploaded on the government's website.

The ECI on Tuesday said polls to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 in a single phase and counting of votes will be on November 23.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

