Sanjay Raut calls out Raj Thackeray's praise for PM Modi and HM Shah

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay
Raut further emphasised that Thackeray's past criticisms of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah sharply contrast with his current praise for them | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has called out Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray for his recent praise of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting it stems from concern for his son's political future.

Speaking about Thackeray, Raut said, "His son is contesting the elections, so you can understand his mental state. This leader did not even allow PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to come to Maharashtra, but now he has started praising them, so he has fear in his mind. It may be about his son's future... But in Maharashtra, there will be a CM of MVA, and Raj Thackeray knows this very well."

Raut further emphasised that Thackeray's past criticisms of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah sharply contrast with his current praise for them. "However, Maharashtra will continue to support Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Raj Thackeray is fully aware of this," the UBT leader added.

Raut also accused BJP leaders of stealing the identity and values of their party. "Everyone knows how theft has occurred repeatedly, and we have been saying this over and over again. Those who have stolen our stance, our party, and our symbol--Amit Shah, Narendra Modi, and Devendra Fadnavis--are part of a huge conspiracy. Now, Raj Thackeray is aligning himself with them," he warned.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Raj Thackeray's son and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate from Mahim, Amit Thackeray, stated that contesting the election from the constituency is a 'great' responsibility and that he will fulfil it 'passionately.'

While speaking to ANI on Monday, Raj Thackeray's son said, "It is a great responsibility, and I will fulfil it passionately. The agenda is to reach out to the people and work for them."

When asked about his campaign strategy, he added that he prefers door-to-door outreach, saying, "I like one-to-one connections with people." Amit Thackeray filed his nominations on Monday from the Mahim constituency for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra Assembly election is set to take place on November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

