Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

State BJP spokesperson F Lalremsangi told PTI that Singh will address public meetings at Mamit in the western part of Mizoram bordering Bangladesh and Tripura, and Siaha in the south

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Rajnath Singh (File image)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:39 AM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Mizoram to campaign for the November 7 assembly elections on Wednesday, a senior BJP leader said here.

State BJP spokesperson F Lalremsangi told PTI that Singh will address public meetings at Mamit in the western part of Mizoram bordering Bangladesh and Tripura, and Siaha in the south.

Speaker of the outgoing assembly Lalrinliana Sailo and ex-excise minister Dr K Beichhua are contesting on BJP tickets from Mamit and Siaha respectively. The two leaders recently quit the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and joined the saffron party.

The BJP, which has a single MLA in the outgoing assembly, has fielded candidates in 23 seats mostly in minority areas.

The party is eyeing the votes of linguistic minorities such as Chakma, Bru, Mara and Lai community people mostly living in the southern part of the state.

The party had contested 39 seats in the last assembly polls in 2018 and won the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had planned to campaign in Mamit on Monday has cancelled his trip. The party, however, cited no reason for that.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was supposed to fill in for the prime minister, is also not coming, sources in the BJP said.

BJP president JP Nadda had last week released the party's manifesto, promising 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and a solution to the long-standing border dispute with Assam, among others. He also addressed a rally at Chawngte in Lawngtlai district.

On Monday, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed a public meeting in the Dampa constituency in Mamit district.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who was appointed as election in-charge for Mizoram, is currently camping in the northeastern state.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7 and votes will be counted on December 3.

Topics :ZoramthangaMizoram Assembly electionsMizoramMizo National Front

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

