Rasik Mohan Chakma, the chief executive member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), along with 16 of his colleagues, retracted their decision to leave the Mizo National Front (MNF) and join the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party on Tuesday, according to a report by EastMojo.



On his Instagram account, Chief Minister Zoramthanga posted: "Thank you Pu Rasik Mohan Chakma & all concerned Members of District Council (MDCs) of CADC for your heroic decision in pledging/renewing your allegiance with the Mizo National Front for noble reasons. We, the members of the MNF party, welcome you and wish you the best in your future endeavours."



Sixteen members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), including Chief Executive Member Rasik Mohan Chakma, tendered their resignations from the Mizo National Front (MNF) on September 29.



The CADC members, including a Congress MDC, were set to join the ZPM under the leadership of ZPM Working President K Sapdanga on October 2, 2023, in Chawngte. However, the members have since revoked their decision ahead of the event.



In May, the 59-year-old veteran Chakma leader was sworn in as the new chief executive member of the CADC. Rasik Mohan Chakma has been elected at least six times as a member of the Chakma council from the Borapansury constituency since 1993.



On October 1, Chief Minister Zoramthanga criticised the ZPM, calling its actions fickle and incongruent. Zoramthanga's remarks come in response to the ZPM's earlier statement that they "don't need Chakma votes," along with the creation of a party unit in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).