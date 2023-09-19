CM Zoramthanga lays emphasis on encouraging nationalism in Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga stressed the importance of fostering nationalism at an event in Mizoram, according to a report by EastMojo. The chief minister was delivering a speech at the closing ceremony of the "Youth 20 Mizoram Meet on Nationalism, Patriotism, and Development", held at Pachhunga University College Multipurpose Hall.



During his speech, Zoramthanga highlighted the connection between the Mizo people and their land. The chief minister also talked about the process through which the state became an integral part of India and shone a light on the rise of nationalism in the region.



The chief minister stated that while every citizen shares the responsibility of upholding nationalism, it is the youth which will fortify these ideals for the nation's future. Nationalism means showing commitment to protecting and promoting one's homeland, past, and traditions, not hostility towards others.



Remarkably, Zoramthanga's party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), had started an uprising against the Central government In 1966, demanding autonomy for the Mizo hills. The secessionist movement led by the MNF lasted for close to two decades.



The movement came to an end in June 1986 when the MNF and the government of India signed the Mizoram Peace Accord, which granted Mizoram statehood.



Zoramthanga extolled the audience to channel their energy toward the development of Mizoram and make efforts to protect its heritage. Minister of Sport and Youth Services Robert Romawia Royte, the guest of honour, used the occasion to talk about the various initiatives undertaken during the Youth 20 Mizoram Meet. He expressed gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to the success of these events across the state.



The Government of Mizoram organised the Youth 20 Mizoram Meet in honour of India's G-20 presidency. The programme was inaugurated on July 14 and 15 meets were held across the state.



The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. Mizoram is currently governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF).



Currently, the ruling MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six MLAs, Congress five and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one.