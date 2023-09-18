Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

ZPM's working president Sapdanga was addressing party workers in the Hrangturzo assembly constituency

BS Web Team New Delhi
File image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 11:02 PM IST
K Sapdanga, working president of Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), said the party's biggest priority would be to improve the condition of farmers in the state, if they come to power, according to an EastMojo report. Sapdanga also highlighted ZPM's commitment to youth development.

ZPM's top priority will be to lift the farmers and the party will also give due importance to youth development, he said. Sapdanga was addressing party workers in the Hrangturzo Assembly constituency.

The ZPM leader stated that supporting farmers benefits them, taxi drivers, traders, and vendors. Sapdanga also focused attention on the concerns of government employees and youth affected by drugs. 

Sapdanga said that government employees want a new government that can release salaries on time.

ZPM will field General Secretary Lalmuanpuia Punte in the Hrangturzo constituency. Sapdanga asked residents of Hrangturzo to vote for their Punte.

ZPM is the main opposition party in Mizoram, formed as an electoral alliance of six parties in 2017. Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP), Mizoram People's Conference (MPC), Zoram Exodus Movement (ZEM), Mizoram People's Party (MPP), Zoram Reformation Front (ZRF) and Zoram Democratic Front (ZDF) were the constituent parties in the alliance. ZPM officially got registration from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in July 2019.

In August, ZPM announced it had allied with the Hmar People's Convention (HPC) to contest the upcoming assembly elections in the state. 

