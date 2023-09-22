Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

Leaders also expressed gratitude to Zoramthanga for showing his support to the Manipur Zo ethnic community

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 6:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

In an important step in strengthening ties between Zo communities, leaders of Zo United, a recently formed organization representing Zo ethnic groups, visited Chief Minister Zoramthanga on September 21, according to a report by India Today North East.

Zo United is a grouping that was founded earlier in September under the guidance of the NGO Coordination Committee.

Leaders of Zo United thanked the people of Mizoram for their support and concern for the Integrated Development for the Scheduled Tribes (IDSP) during the visit.

Leaders also expressed gratitude to Zoramthanga for supporting the Manipur Zo ethnic community. Over the last few months, the Mizoram CM has acted actively as the mediator.

Earlier in the day, Zo United appointed a new leadership team, which includes Albert L Renthlei elected as the Convener representing the Mizo Peoples Convention. John K Ngaihte and Ajang Khongsai will serve as co-conveners. 48 leaders representing Manipur Zo ethnic groups participated in the event.

During a meeting on September 7, it was decided that the previously formed Coordination Committee on Separate Administration Manipur (CORSAM) and Joint Inpi Council (JIC) would be abolished or disbanded. The move is seen as a crucial measure to prevent duplication of roles.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. Elections in the state are due to take place later in the year. Mizoram is currently governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Currently, the ruling MNF has 28 legislators in the assembly, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has legislators, Congress five and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) one. 

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls: Lone BJP legislator B Chakma to retire from active politics

CM Zoramthanga lays emphasis on encouraging nationalism in Mizoram

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

Rs 5 lakh as aid to start business if party wins polls: BJP's Mizoram unit

Mizoram polls: Mizo National Front finalises candidates for 38 seats

CM Zoramthanga compares plight of displaced people to MNF's struggle

Topics :MizoramMizoram state assembly electionindian politicsPolitics in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story