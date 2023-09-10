Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / CM Zoramthanga compares plight of displaced people to MNF's struggle

CM Zoramthanga compares plight of displaced people to MNF's struggle

Zorathanga compared the current plight of displaced persons to the challenging times faced by the Mizo community when the demand for a separate state was made

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga made a moving comparison between the suffering of the displaced people from Manipur and the difficult times experienced by the Mizo National Front (MNF) during the time they sought refuge in East Pakistan, according to an EastMojo report.

Zoramthanga praised the Mizo Students' Union for their efforts to help displaced people who are seeking safety in Mizoram. He emphasised the importance of providing shelter and support to their fellowmen who come from neighbouring states and other countries and commended them for their charitable work.

He made the remarks while addressing the Mizo Students' Union General Conference held in the Thenzawl auditorium. "It is a privilege that we have Mizoram, the most peaceful state in the world, which can provide refuge to our brethren seeking peace and shelter," the Mizoram chief minister said at the event.

Zorathanga compared the current plight of displaced persons to the challenging times faced by the Mizo community when the demand for a separate state was made.

He recollected the sense of tranquillity they experienced upon reaching East Pakistan, an emotion he said was challenging to describe. Zoramthanga underlined the parallel between those experiences and the present situation, highlighting the importance of providing refuge to those in need.

The Mizoram chief minister has vocally expressed support for the Kuki-Zo of Manipur several times. He has also been critical of the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, despite being a part of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

The MNF currently governs Mizoram. The MNF has 28 members in the state assembly, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six MLAs, the Congress five and the BJP one.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls: Lone BJP legislator B Chakma to retire from active politics

Bru migrants urge EC to retain voters' names in Mizoram electoral list

Manipur's Kuki MLAs, civil society groups meet Mizoram CM in Aizawl

Doctor-turned-legislator helps two women deliver babies in Mizoram

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-Chief Secretary L Chuaungo appointed Cong unit VP

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

Topics :MizoramMizoram state assembly electionPoliticsBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of Bastar

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New Delhi

India gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'

Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer

Next Story