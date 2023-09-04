Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-Chief Secretary L Chuaungo appointed Cong unit VP

Former Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo was inducted as the vice president of the Congress unit of Mizoram, according to a report by EastMojo.

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Lalsawta inducted Chuaungo, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of the 1987 batch, as the party's vice-president. Lalsawta said that the party executive committee approved the appointments.

The current MPCC Vice-President Lal Thanzara was appointed as senior vice-president. Thanzara is a former minister and the younger brother of 5-time Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla.

Chuaungo's unveiling as vice president was seen by political observers as a move to revamp the MPCC ahead of the assembly polls. He gained public sympathy when he was removed as Mizoram's home principal secretary a few weeks before the 2018 state elections.

Following a complaint filed by the then state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SB Shashank, Chuango was removed and transferred to Delhi. Chuaungo had allegedly objected to Shashank's demand to deploy additional central armed police forces. He also accused Chuango of objecting to the use of identification slips of Bru voters for any other purpose except repatriation.

The removal of Chuaungo and Shashank's alleged "pro-bru" bias vexed the state government and civil societies.

On November 6 and 7, a state-wide protest by the NGO Coordination Committee, a collective of civil societies and student organisations, led to Shashank's removal from the state.

In February 2019, on Chuango's return to Mizoram as the chief secretary, he was warmly welcomed. After Chuango's retirement as the state chief secretary, he was appointed the chief information commissioner.

