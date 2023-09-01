Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

Ahead of the 2018 polls, political parties, NGOs and church organisations had requested the EC not to conduct elections on Sunday

BS Web Team New Delhi
election comission

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 1:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Political parties preparing for Assembly polls in Mizoram appealed to the Election Commission (EC) team not to schedule the elections on Saturday and Sunday so that voters in the Christian-majority state are not inconvenienced, according to a report by Deccan Herald (DH). The EC team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is on a three-day visit to the state. The delegation includes Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey, Arun Goel, and 17 officials.

Representatives from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) requested the EC delegation during a meeting in the state capital of Aizawl.

At a press conference in Aizawl, CEC Kumar said that one-by-one representatives of the parties made the same request.

Ahead of the 2018 polls, political parties, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and church organisations had requested the EC not to conduct elections on Sunday since it could inconvenience priests and churchgoers. The request in 2018 was made after the EC announced the schedule for polling and counting.

DH quoted sources as saying that Congress leaders made the request this time before the announcement of the election schedule to prevent a 2018-like situation. Leaders requested the EC not to conduct polls on Saturday and Sunday because it could affect turnouts.

EC asks state government to build more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

The EC team also gave strict orders to all enforcement agencies to prevent smuggling drugs, liquor and cash into the state. "At two-three places on the international border, we found no checkposts. We've asked the Home Department to create them and equip them for elections," Kumar said.

CEC Kumar also said that the EC will not hesitate to "come down heavily" on the authorities if it observes any dereliction of duty.

Mizoram is currently ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF). In 2018, MNF bagged 26 seats in the 40-seater assembly. Congress could win only five seats, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) getting eight seats. 

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram polls: Lone BJP legislator B Chakma to retire from active politics

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

Ahead of Mizoram Assembly elections 2023, ZPM forms alliance with HPC

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: A short glimpse into the northeastern state

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaMizoram state assembly electionMizoramBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 12:36 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story