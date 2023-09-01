Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

Political parties preparing for Assembly polls in Mizoram appealed to the Election Commission (EC) team not to schedule the elections on Saturday and Sunday so that voters in the Christian-majority state are not inconvenienced, according to a report by Deccan Herald (DH). The EC team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is on a three-day visit to the state. The delegation includes Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey, Arun Goel, and 17 officials.



Representatives from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) requested the EC delegation during a meeting in the state capital of Aizawl.



At a press conference in Aizawl, CEC Kumar said that one-by-one representatives of the parties made the same request.



Ahead of the 2018 polls, political parties, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and church organisations had requested the EC not to conduct elections on Sunday since it could inconvenience priests and churchgoers. The request in 2018 was made after the EC announced the schedule for polling and counting.



DH quoted sources as saying that Congress leaders made the request this time before the announcement of the election schedule to prevent a 2018-like situation. Leaders requested the EC not to conduct polls on Saturday and Sunday because it could affect turnouts.



EC asks state government to build more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling



The EC team also gave strict orders to all enforcement agencies to prevent smuggling drugs, liquor and cash into the state. "At two-three places on the international border, we found no checkposts. We've asked the Home Department to create them and equip them for elections," Kumar said.



CEC Kumar also said that the EC will not hesitate to "come down heavily" on the authorities if it observes any dereliction of duty.



Mizoram is currently ruled by the Mizo National Front (MNF). In 2018, MNF bagged 26 seats in the 40-seater assembly. Congress could win only five seats, with the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) getting eight seats.