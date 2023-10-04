Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Ahead of polls, former Congress legislator KT Rokhaw resigns, joins MNF

Ahead of polls, former Congress legislator KT Rokhaw resigns, joins MNF

Rokhaw told reporters that he has decided to join the Mizo National Front (MNF) and will contest the Palak constituency once again

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mizo National Front (Source: Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mizoram legislator KT Rokhaw, who won from the Palak constituency on a Congress party ticket, resigned from the legislature on Tuesday, according to a report by EastMojo. Rokhaw's decision to leave Congress comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram.

Rokhaw told reporters that he has decided to join the Mizo National Front (MNF) and will contest the Palak constituency once again, this time on a ticket from the MNF. Rokhaw claimed that he consulted with members of his constituency, who advised him to join the MNF. The MNF will announce its official candidates on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Rokhaw submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.

Rokhaw entered politics in 1993 and secured a win as an independent candidate in the polls. He again won the assembly election by aligning with the Congress in 1998. He won from the Palak seat for a third time in 2018.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. Mizoram is currently governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Currently, the ruling MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six MLAs, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.

On October 3, Rasik Mohan Chakma, the chief executive member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), along with 15 of his colleagues, retracted their decision to leave the Mizo National Front (MNF) and join the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party on Tuesday.

Sixteen members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), including Chief Executive Member Rasik Mohan Chakma, tendered their resignations from the Mizo National Front (MNF) on September 29.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

CADC's chief executive,16 others revoke decision to join ZPM; return to MNF

Chakma district council's chief executive,16 others set to join ZPM

Mizoram polls: Deceived by party leadership, say former ZPM members

Zo United leaders thank Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for support

CM Zoramthanga lays emphasis on encouraging nationalism in Mizoram

Topics :Mizoram state assembly electionMizoramPolitics in IndiaIndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: Report

How a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand full schedule, squad, timing, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

India News

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

Govt office wall in HP's Dharamsala defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story