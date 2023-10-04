Ahead of polls, former Congress legislator KT Rokhaw resigns, joins MNF

Mizoram legislator KT Rokhaw, who won from the Palak constituency on a Congress party ticket, resigned from the legislature on Tuesday, according to a report by EastMojo. Rokhaw's decision to leave Congress comes ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram.



Rokhaw told reporters that he has decided to join the Mizo National Front (MNF) and will contest the Palak constituency once again, this time on a ticket from the MNF. Rokhaw claimed that he consulted with members of his constituency, who advised him to join the MNF. The MNF will announce its official candidates on Wednesday, according to media reports.



Rokhaw submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.



Rokhaw entered politics in 1993 and secured a win as an independent candidate in the polls. He again won the assembly election by aligning with the Congress in 1998. He won from the Palak seat for a third time in 2018.



The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram ends on December 17 this year. Mizoram is currently governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF).



Currently, the ruling MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six MLAs, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.



On October 3, Rasik Mohan Chakma, the chief executive member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), along with 15 of his colleagues, retracted their decision to leave the Mizo National Front (MNF) and join the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party on Tuesday.



Sixteen members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), including Chief Executive Member Rasik Mohan Chakma, tendered their resignations from the Mizo National Front (MNF) on September 29.