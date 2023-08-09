Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Mizoram polls 2023: Former footballer Lapekhlua to contest on ZPM ticket

Mizoram polls 2023: Former footballer Lapekhlua to contest on ZPM ticket

Lalpekhlua, who retired in 2023, was the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year in 2016

BS Web Team New Delhi
Image: Jeje Lapekhlua (Source: Rudra Nayan Das (CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua joined Mizoram's main Opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in March, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The 32-year-old Lapekhlua joined ZPM on March 27 at his home town Hnahthial, party general secretary Eddy Zosangliana Colney said. Lapekhlua confirmed the news to PTI.

Lalpekhlua retired in 2023 and was the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year in 2016.

After making his debut for Pune FC, Lalpekhlua played for Dempo, Chennaiyin, Mohun Bagan, and East Bengal. He won the I-League in 2014-15 with Mohun Bagan and helped Chennaiyin win the Indian Super League in 2015 and 2017.

After making his debut in 2011, he scored 23 goals in 56 appearances for India.

Zoram People's Movement

In 2017, ZPM was formed in 2017 as an alliance of three parties to present an alternative to the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF). Later, three other parties also joined the alliance. The ZPM was formed by six parties: Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP), Mizoram People's Conference (MPC), Zoram Exodus Movement (ZEM), Mizoram People's Party (MPP), Zoram Reformation Front (ZRF), and Zoram Democratic Front (ZDF).

ZPM fielded candidates in 36 out of 40 seats in Mizoram Assembly polls and won 8 seats in the 2018 Mizoram Legislative Assembly election. On March 29, the ZPM won all 11 seats in the first Lunglei Municipal Council election. The MNF failed to win a single seat.

Mizoram is set to go to polls later this year. The MNF currently governs the state. In the 2018 assembly elections, MNF won 26 in the 40-seat assembly house.

Also Read

Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP

Mizoram polls 2023: BJP state unit dares Mizo National Front to leave NDA

MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Rajasthan elections: Rahul Gandhi to attend rally in Banswara today

Mizoram Congress president asks all parties, NGOs to unite against BJP

Mizoram polls 2023: BJP state unit dares Mizo National Front to leave NDA

Election Commission begins preparation for Mizoram Assembly elections 2023

838,000 voters in Mizoram including 431,000 female voters: Election dept

Topics :Mizoram state assembly electionMizoramState assembly pollsBS Web ReportsAll India Football Federation

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story