Mizoram polls: ECI team asks for more checkposts to curb alcohol smuggling

CEC Rajiv Kumar said the EC had given strict orders to all agencies to prevent the smuggling of drugs, liquor and cash into the state

BS Web Team New Delhi
Election Commission of India. Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
The Election Commission (EC) team on Wednesday instructed the Mizoram government to build additional check posts along the international border to stop alcohol and drug smuggling. The EC team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar is on a three-day visit to the state to take note of preparedness for the Mizoram Assembly elections due later this year,

Kumar said the EC had given strict orders to all agencies to prevent smuggling drugs, liquor and cash into the state.

"At two-three places on the international border, we found no checkposts. We've asked the Home Department to create them and equip them for elections," Kumar said at a press conference in Aizawl. Mizoram shares a 318-km-long international border with Bangladesh and a 404 km border with Myanmar.

Kumar also stated that the EC will not hesitate to "come down heavily" on the authorities if it observes any dereliction of duty.

"We have been extremely emphatic with the State Excise Department, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the police, Assam Rifles and the Border Security Force that they need to curb this menace of drugs. We cannot allow it. It is spoiling the entire society. Since it's a prohibition state, how can you allow liquor to come in?" Kumar said.

Besides Kumar, the EC team includes Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Panday and Arun Goel, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Vyas, Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar and 12 other officials.

Mizoram is currently governed by the Mizo National Front (MNF), with Zoramthanga serving as the chief minister. The MNF has 28 members in the state assembly, while the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has six MLAs, Congress five and the BJP one.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

